Woman waits 3 months for prison release after parole granted

A WOMAN given immediate parole release in August for a “passive attempt at a robbery” had to wait more than three months to be released from prison.

Cheyenne Hope Conlon, 23, was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on August 25 for armed robbery of the Dean St Bakery on December 4, 2019, where she received two years and nine months prison term with 70 days presentence custody declared and immediate parole release.

However, due to 28 charges outstanding in the magistrates court which were only finalised on December 1, 2020, she spent an extra three months behind bars.

Rockhampton Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said she was surprised these matters could not be dealt with in the district court at the same time as the armed robbery, but had heard there had been a policy change which left these 28 matters in the magistrates court.

The magistrates court matters included 12 breaches of bail charges, seven fail to appear receiving tainted property, breaching a probation order, obstruct police, contravene police direction, possess knife in a public place, property related offending and drug related offending.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Conlon was on bail and probation for many of the offences which took place over a 12 month period.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Conlon started regularly consuming marijuana when she was 12 and methamphetamines when she was 18.

In August, the district court heard Conlon had been through some hard times in recent years with her mother diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017, her dad’s unexpected death from a heart attack in March 2019 and her mum’s death from cancer in July 2019.

Her defence barrister, in district court, Ross Lo Monaco, said Conlon had used meth prior to her mum’s diagnosis and turned to it heavily while she was helping her mum through treatment.

Mr Lo Monaco said due to her drug use, Conlon handed care of her three-year-old son to his biological father but hoped to rehabilitate from drug use and share care of the child in the future.

He said Conlon’s brother-in-law recently died by suicide, along with an aunt dying around the same time and her maternal grandmother dying this year.

She has also recently received some initial mental health help, which included a not-yet-confirmed diagnosis of schizophrenia.

In the Rockhampton Magistrates Court Conlon pleaded guilty to the 28 outstanding charges and was sentenced to 109 days prison with time served, along with probation for 18 months and a $100 fine.