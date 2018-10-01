Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police are helping with the search for the missing man.
Queensland Police are helping with the search for the missing man.
News

Woman wakes to find husband missing

by Torny Miller
29th Sep 2018 6:21 AM

THERE is a desperate search on for an elderly man, after his wife woke in the middle of the night to discover he was missing from the Queensland hotel room they were staying in.

Police and local residents have been combing the streets of Banana, south of Rockhampton, after Bob Twigg, 82, went missing overnight.

Mr Twigg's wife woke about 2.45am on Saturday to find that he was not in the hotel room.

Mr Twigg suffers from a medical condition and can become easily confused and disoriented.

He is described as 168cm tall, balding and was last seen wearing blue-striped pyjamas.

Locals are being urged to check their backyards and sheds.

Phone PoliceLink on 131 444.

banana bob twigg missing man qld police

Top Stories

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    Community LIST of some businesses open on the Queen's Birthday holiday

    Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    premium_icon Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    Crime He needs lifelong care for 'catastrophic injuries'

    Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    premium_icon Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    Politics The car park will be a hot spot for CQ exercise buffs.

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Breaking GROUP of 11 became isolated by a fast moving fire front yesterday

    Local Partners