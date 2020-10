Police were called to a North Rockhampton street this morning after a woman was woken by would-be intruders trying to break into her residence.

MULTIPLE police crews were called to North Rockhampton’s German Street this morning after a woman reported being woken by three males trying to break into her residence.

Police responded at 11am after the trio were seen running from the house.

They were last sighted in the Moores Creek area.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.