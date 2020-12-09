Woman warned to comply with domestic violence order

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order. Picture: Contributed

A WOMAN has been warned to comply with a domestic violence order against her, after she breached the order by getting into a car with her victim.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted a vehicle in South Rockhampton at 4.46pm on October 13 which was driven by the victim with the defendant as a passenger.

Ms Kurtz said police checks revealed a temporary protection order was in place between the two, with the condition the defendant was not to approach the victim or contact them.

She said the defendant told police she was aware she was in breach of the order.

The defendant’s defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the victim.

Ms Davis said the reason her client was in the victim’s company was because he was her only support in the area.

“I have advised her to go to Legal Aid and seek some advice about the protection order and conditions in place,” she said.

She said it was a nonviolent breach of the order.

Magistrate Cameron Press told the defendant she must comply with the order.

“If it needs to be changed, go and get advice and make an application to the court,” Mr Press said.

The defendant was fined $500 with no criminal conviction recorded.