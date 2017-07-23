Housing claim: Yeppoon woman warned 'get on or get out'

FOR the past four years, a Yeppoon woman says she has lived in fear of her Housing Commission neighbour.

The woman, too afraid to be publicly identified, says she is fed up with the contact attacks from a neighbour she claims has threatened to kill her dogs, verbally abused her and tried to electrocute her.

As much as she fears him, she also worries about losing her Housing Commission unit.

The woman is among several locals who have come forward over the past weeks to shed light on the housing commission situation in Central Queensland.

Living in the apartment for 14 years, the woman has no other place to go and says she has now been threatened to be evicted if she can't get along with her neighbour.

She cannot afford normal rent and has no friends or family which she can rely on.

But with the man constantly slashing garden hoses, drenching her with water and constantly banging on her fence, the woman has had enough.

"It's psychological more than physical with him (the neighbour)," the woman said.

"He just knows how to push your buttons and he will keep at it.

"He'd annoy all the neighbours and we all put in complaints to the police."

The neighbour's behaviour started to move from psychological to physical, the woman said, when he poured water over her electric lawn mower while she was using it.

"I bought myself a little electric lawn mower and I was mowing down the side and the next minute a hose gets but over the fence, I'm getting drenched," she said.

"I got my mobile phone and took photos but had to think seriously if I'd call the police because I had put in numerous letters to housing and nothing had been done.

"With all the complaints being submitted to the police, the CQ general manager from housing eventually came and visited and had a word with both of us and then told both of us to either get on or get out."

The woman put the complaint in with the police about the mower incident after thinking about it overnight.

"I thought, I can't live like this," she said.

"So I went to the cop shop and they said to put a good behaviour order on him.

"The paperwork cost me a lot to put in but I needed to do it."

The good behaviour order was successful and the woman felt relieved.

It went quiet in the housing complex for a few months, before trouble started again.

"The good behaviour order kept him at bay for a couple of months but then he started playing up again," she said.

The neighbour started to hit her fence continuously for a long period of time, according to the woman.

"It started to slowly escalate and because it was happening every 10 to 15 minutes I recorded it on my CCTV," she said.

"I phoned the police, they came and listened to it and they went round and talked to him."

Despite police being involved, the woman says the Department of Housing and Public Works still hasn't taking action, she has even taken her own measures to protect herself by installing a colour bond fence and CCTV.

The Department of Housing and Public Works was contacted for a response on Thursday last week. They are yet to reply.