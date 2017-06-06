25°
Woman who allegedly assaulted six police officers to stand trial

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 6th Jun 2017 1:56 PM
Paris Anne Blurton, 30, is accused of assaulting a number of police officers.
Paris Anne Blurton, 30, is accused of assaulting a number of police officers.

A WOMAN who was pregnant when she allegedly assaulted six police officers, damaged a police car, bit one officer and spat at others has been ordered to stand trial.

Paris Anne Blurton was 30 at the time of the incident and appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning via video link.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford handed up a body of evidence which will make up the prosecutions case against Blurton once the trial date is set for Rockhampton District Court.

Blurton is charged with four counts of serious assault on a police officer, two counts of serious assault on police causing bodily harm, two counts of serious assault on a public officer, two counts of wilful damage of police property and one count each of serious assault on police and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Sgt Stafford handed up the footage from five body cameras worn by five police officers, one CCTV footage of the Rockhampton Watch House, scenes of crime photographs of a police officer's injuries, photographs of damage to the police vehicle and the stolen vehicle.

Blurton entered no plea to any of the charges during her court appearance this morning.

She was granted bail to live in Koongal after serving served 161 days in custody.

Her defence lawyer, Samantha Legrady requested Blurton's reporting requirements to police be limited to once a week as she has a six-week-old daughter.

The court heard Blurton has nine summary offences staying in the Magistrates Court including driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without due car, driving without a licence as a repeat offender, stealing, evade fare, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving a vehicle not in a safe condition.

The summary matters have been adjourned to September 4.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  assault police rockhampton district court rockhampton magistrates court rockhampton watch house





