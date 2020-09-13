Woman who types with toes one of CQ’s top training achievers

Helena Kidd was the regional winner of the Equity VET Student of the Year category at this year's Queensland Training Awards. Picture: Contributed

Helena Kidd was the regional winner of the Equity VET Student of the Year category at this year's Queensland Training Awards. Picture: Contributed

LIVING with cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped Rockhampton’s Helena Kidd from working hard and achieving her goals.

Helena was the regional winner of the Equity VET Student of the Year category at this year’s Queensland Training Awards.

She graduated from CQUniversity in 2019 with a Certificate III in Business.

Her mother Kaye said it was unbelievable and she was extremely proud of what her daughter had been able to achieve.

“Helena is absolutely beside herself with excitement – it’s such a huge honour,” she said.

Helena, who relies on a wheelchair for mobility and types with her toes, took on the challenge of vocational study to pursue her dream of becoming a medical receptionist.

She wasn’t the only CQUniversity student to be selected as a regional winner at this year’s Queensland Training Awards.

Rockhampton Workplace Health and Safety student Shania Evans was named as the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander of the year.

RELATED STORIES:

FULL LIST: 29 CQ finalists in Queensland Training Awards

CQ apprentice through to final round of prestigious awards

Award-winning CQ apprentice strives to continuously upskill

In addition to Helena and Shania, two other students, Jake Brown, and Maddison Petrie, and two teachers, Debbie Wiggins, and Kirsty O’Regan were also finalists in the awards. CQUniversity also had a finalist in the North Queensland Regional event, with student Melissa Shepherd.

CQUniversity Deputy Vice-President VET Peter Heilbuth congratulated Helena, Shania and all the finalists on their achievements.

“It’s excellent to have such recognition of our students,” he said.

“Well done and thank you to everyone who has supported Helen and Shania.

“I’d also like to add that we are very proud of Debbie and Kirsty as being recognised as exemplary teachers - they’re total stars in our eyes.”

As the regional winner, Helena will now progress onto the 2020 State Finals, which will be announced online on September 18.

CQUniversity was also nominated in the Large Training Provider of the Year category of the state finals, a category it won in 2019.