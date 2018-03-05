Woman winched from famous cruise ship off Cap Coast shores

Footage from the rescue showed crews winching a woman from the cruise ship to be taken to hospital.

A WOMAN's luxurious cruise holiday went wrong yesterday after needing emergency transport to hospital from the ship's deck.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked to winch a woman from a cruise liner 50 miles east of Heron Island.

Crews left the Rockhampton base at 2pm to rendezvous with 'Queen Elizabeth' cruise ship which was 300km off shore.

The rescue team arrived at the ship at 4.15pm where a 71-year-old female American tourist was winched from the vessel.

The woman, treated for a suspected stroke, was winched to the helicopter using the aircraft's titanium rescue stretcher.

She was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

