Footage from the rescue showed crews winching a woman from the cruise ship to be taken to hospital.
Woman winched from famous cruise ship off Cap Coast shores

Shayla Bulloch
by
5th Mar 2018 6:42 AM

A WOMAN's luxurious cruise holiday went wrong yesterday after needing emergency transport to hospital from the ship's deck.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked to winch a woman from a cruise liner 50 miles east of Heron Island.

Crews left the Rockhampton base at 2pm to rendezvous with 'Queen Elizabeth' cruise ship which was 300km off shore.

The rescue team arrived at the ship at 4.15pm where a 71-year-old female American tourist was winched from the vessel.

The woman, treated for a suspected stroke, was winched to the helicopter using the aircraft's titanium rescue stretcher.

She was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

QUEEN ELIZABETH CRUISE SHIP

  • Owned by Carnival Corporation
  • Cost approx US$560 million to build
  • Lined with beautiful artwork, rich Italian marble, polished wood, soft slight diffused by glittering chandeliers.
  • Harp and piano sounds often ripple through the decks adding to the old fashioned glamour
  • Maiden voyage was in 2010
  • 90,901 GT
  • Total of 16 decks, 12 for passengers
  • Maximum of 2547 passengers
