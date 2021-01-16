Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Woman winched from Paradise Caves after fall

Stuart Cumming
16th Jan 2021 7:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 8PM: A woman has been winched into a helicopter from the scene of a fall onto rocks at a popular Coast attraction.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 20-year-old woman sustained cuts to her face and was flown in the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter from Paradise Caves in Noosa National Park to Sunshine Coast Airport.

From there she was taken by ambulance in stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

EARLIER: A major rescue is under way to move a person who reportedly fell 10m onto rocks within the Noosa National Park.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Paradise Caves area of the park about 5pm Saturday.

Accused Gumtree fraudster ‘embarrassed’ by 27 charges

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast helicopter had been called to winch an injured person from the scene.

Surf life savers have also assisted with the rescue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

More to come.

noosa national park paradise caves rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Career change in mind? There could be a TAFE course for you

        Premium Content Career change in mind? There could be a TAFE course for you

        Education QUniversity is hosting a week of information sessions on TAFE courses.

        CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

        Premium Content CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

        Cricket Exciting opportunity for aspiring young female players to learn from Jess...

        Motorists warned of temporary lane closures

        Premium Content Motorists warned of temporary lane closures

        Motoring The work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs...

        EXPLAINED: Why iconic CQ festival won’t go ahead this year

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Why iconic CQ festival won’t go ahead this year

        News ‘It’s devastating for us. Hopefully in 2022, we can come back bigger and...