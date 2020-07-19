Woman winched from The Leap with broken ankle

The site of yesterday’s rescue at The Leap.

AN EIMEO woman was winched from a The Leap near Mackay last night after breaking her ankle descending the mountain track.

The 49-year-old was with a running club and broke her ankle in a fall.

RACQ CQ Rescue crewman Arno Schoonwinkel said he knew instinctively where the incident would have happened, having completed two rescues in the same area in the past two years.

"This is the third winch from The Leap I've done since 2018 and I just knew exactly where the woman would have been on the track," he said.

The incident on Saturday was at the same location as those past rescue operations.

The mountain is dominated by a rocky precipice and is several hundred metres high.

"After two previous rescues in that same area, it was the first place we looked and we found her straight away," Mr Schoonwinkel said.

"It's a very treacherous part of the walking track, about 30 to 40 metres from the top near a cliff face where the rocks and soil are very loose and it can be very dangerous."

Winching the injured walker off the mountain was the safest option, he said, because of the rocky and steep terrain.

The rescue helicopter crew winched the woman at 8.15pm and flew her to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The Queensland Fire Service crew and paramedic who attended the scene had to walk back down the mountain.

Mr Schoonwinkel described the 40-minute walk up to the top of The Leap as a "goat track" that was popular with locals and visitors.

"The view from the top is really amazing but it is very hard going, very steep and there's a lot of loose dirt and rocks," he said.

"It can be very dangerous, even for the fittest and most experienced hiker," he said.