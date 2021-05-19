Woman with 15 bail breaches fails to report to police

A magistrate found it hard to believe a woman with 15 breaches of bail for failing to report to police was not made aware of her reporting requirements due to her criminal history.

Sharron Maree Steedman, 31, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 12.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, a mother of four, had a casual job detailing cars.

He said Steedman instructed the bail conditions had not been explained to her and she wasn’t aware of her reporting conditions.

Mr Gimbert said she tried calling his office to speak to her previous lawyer, and once the bail breaches were made aware to Steedman, she was advised to surrender herself on a warrant.

The court heard Steedman had charges of evasion, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a licence on top of the breaches of bail and a fail to appear in court.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the bail conditions were “spelt out clearly” and given Steedman’s experience with the justice system, she should have known.

“I have no confidence the defendant will comply with bail conditions,” he said.

Mr Press said her criminal record showed an escalation in her offending due to the presence of illicit drugs in her life.

Bail was denied and Steedman’s matters were set down for a long plea on June 22.