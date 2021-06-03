Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Woman with drugs and alcohol in system crashes into tree

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who consumed alcohol, marijuana and antidepressants before driving and crashing into a tree claimed she drove to get away from her aggressive boyfriend.

Kelly Bevan, 30, pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said Bevan got behind the wheel of a Ford Falcon on Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek, on October 24, 2020.

She said Bevan revved the engine excessively and then drove off.

Ms Butler said the Falcon hit a sign and then a tree, with the whole incident overheard by neighbours who called emergency services.

She said when police arrived, they noticed Bevan was unable to stand, slurred her words and was emotional.

Ms Butler said Bevan had a blood-alcohol content reading of .104 and tested positive for antidepressants and a small amount of marijuana.

She said the defendant told police she’d had a fight with her boyfriend.

Defence lawyer Jodi Brown said Bevan had gone to speak to her former partner on the night.

She said Bevan had a few drinks and had planned to stay the night, however, her former partner became aggressive and his mother had locked herself in her bedroom.

Ms Brown said Bevan explained that on previous occasions when calling police for help, the partner would grab her phone off her before the call could be connected.

She said Bevan had a friend who lived nearby and she was driving to her friends house when she lost control of the vehicle.

Ms Brown said Bevan suffered a fractured patella which resulted in her being on crutches, and her vehicle had been written off and not covered by insurance due to her intoxication.

The court heard Bevan had previously been convicted for intoxicated driving where she was fined $1000 and disqualified for 11 months.

Ms Brown said Bevan worked in the disability support industry but was unemployed and volunteering for Greyhound New Beginnings.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said this may have been the worst mistake Bevan made in her life.

She disqualified Bevan from driving for six months and issued a fine of $1200.

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while intox rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Honour guard in emotional farewell of footy-loving teen

        Premium Content Honour guard in emotional farewell of footy-loving teen

        Community Relatives and peers filled the hall and spilled into the atrium of the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle for the funeral of the 18-year-old son, brother, friend...

        Fire crew called to CQ truck fire

        Premium Content Fire crew called to CQ truck fire

        News The incident was called in on Wednesday afternoon.

        DV offender breached no contact order twice in one week

        Premium Content DV offender breached no contact order twice in one week

        Crime A domestic violence offender ordered not to go near his victim breached conditions...

        Star player to shine at pop-up polo event

        Premium Content Star player to shine at pop-up polo event

        Entertainment He is recognised as the best up-and-coming polo player in Australia with an...