Woman with drugs and alcohol in system crashes into tree

A woman who consumed alcohol, marijuana and antidepressants before driving and crashing into a tree claimed she drove to get away from her aggressive boyfriend.

Kelly Bevan, 30, pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said Bevan got behind the wheel of a Ford Falcon on Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek, on October 24, 2020.

She said Bevan revved the engine excessively and then drove off.

Ms Butler said the Falcon hit a sign and then a tree, with the whole incident overheard by neighbours who called emergency services.

She said when police arrived, they noticed Bevan was unable to stand, slurred her words and was emotional.

Ms Butler said Bevan had a blood-alcohol content reading of .104 and tested positive for antidepressants and a small amount of marijuana.

She said the defendant told police she’d had a fight with her boyfriend.

Defence lawyer Jodi Brown said Bevan had gone to speak to her former partner on the night.

She said Bevan had a few drinks and had planned to stay the night, however, her former partner became aggressive and his mother had locked herself in her bedroom.

Ms Brown said Bevan explained that on previous occasions when calling police for help, the partner would grab her phone off her before the call could be connected.

She said Bevan had a friend who lived nearby and she was driving to her friends house when she lost control of the vehicle.

Ms Brown said Bevan suffered a fractured patella which resulted in her being on crutches, and her vehicle had been written off and not covered by insurance due to her intoxication.

The court heard Bevan had previously been convicted for intoxicated driving where she was fined $1000 and disqualified for 11 months.

Ms Brown said Bevan worked in the disability support industry but was unemployed and volunteering for Greyhound New Beginnings.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said this may have been the worst mistake Bevan made in her life.

She disqualified Bevan from driving for six months and issued a fine of $1200.