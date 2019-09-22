Woman with knives approaches police

A WOMAN who approached police officers in a Yeppoon Street at night while holding large knives in each hand claimed she had no recollection of the events.

What led to Rosanne Gloria Talbot’s actions on the night of September 15 was put down to her consuming a cocktail of alcohol and medication.

It was 11.30pm when officers in a police car on Adelaide Street saw 39-year-old Talbot crossing the road, quickly and directly towards them.

“As she got closer, about 10m away and somewhat into the headlights of the vehicle, police observed that she was carrying two large (30cm) knives...one in each hand,” Police prosecutor Julie Marsden told Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

“The defendant continued to walk towards the police vehicle and in doing so put her hands behind her back to conceal the knives whilst stepping out of the headlights.”

Ms Marsden said Talbot continued to walk up to the driver’s side of the police car when the officer wound down the window and directed her to drop the knives, which she did.

“She was not aggressive or confrontational with police,” Ms Marsden said.

Ms Marsden said Talbot was highly intoxicated and somewhat delusional and alleged that a person had tried to kill her dog and she was defending herself. An ambulance was called and Talbot was taken to hospital.

On Thursday she pleaded guilty to possessing knives in public.

Talbot’s solicitor said her client, an admin officer, had no recollection of the events and put her actions down to consuming three-quarters of a bottle of Jack Daniels on top of taking depression medication.

“She is remorseful and embarrassed,” the solicitor said.

“She accepts that alcohol and medication do not go well together.”

Magistrate Cameron Press said he hoped she had learned from this and took into account she had no criminal history. She was convicted and fined $500.