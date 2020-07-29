Woman with violent history stabs partner in back, literally

A WOMAN with a history of violence against women literally stabbed her male partner in the back.

Erica Dawn Williams, 47, pleaded guilty on July 22 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of unlawful wounding.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said there had been some gap between her last violence conviction and this latest offence.

“It’s been over a decade since her last conviction for violence,” she said.

“She has a history of violence against other women.”

Williams’s violent history included an assault occasioning bodily harm (AOBH) while armed conviction from 1991 where she used a beer bottle on her victim, another AOBH in 1993, a common assault in 1997, AOBH and common assault convictions in 2000 for punching a pregnant woman in the chest and her partner in the forehead as she intervened in a physical fight between the pregnant woman and partner.

In 2007, she was convicted for two AOBH – one for a drunk punch and another at a school sports event where she punched the victim many times and kicked them while they were on the ground.

Ms O’Rourke said the victim of the unlawful wounding – Jason Tilberoo – had been in a relationship for 18 months prior to the incident on November 15, 2018.

She said the pair had been drinking at their home in Woorabinda when an argument erupted some time after 6am.

Ms O’Rourke said while they were in the kitchen, the victim pushed Williams to which she responded by pushing him back and threatened to stab him.

She said Williams then grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the back.

Ms O’Rourke said the pair continued arguing until Mr Tilberoo’s daughter approached them and noticed her father bleeding.

The daughter called emergency services for help for the 2cm wound, which she placed a bandage on and applied pressure.

Mr Tilberoo was taken to the hospital.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Williams had not consumed alcohol since this incident.

“She has come a long way towards her self rehabilitation,” he said.

Mr Lo Monaco said prior to the incident, Williams had worked at the hospital as a cleaner but had lost that job when she was charged for the wounding incident.

He said Williams had flown back from Brisbane the night before the incident and drove back to Woorabinda by 9pm.

Mr Lo Monaco said as she was unpacking groceries, a neighbour came over and it led to an all night drinking party.

He said Williams had little recollection about the events, but think they may have started arguing due to jealousy.

Mr Lo Monaco said there were no ill feelings between the two.

He said Williams hoped to return to Woorabinda after this matter was finalised and get her job back.

Williams was sentenced to 18 months prison with immediate parole.