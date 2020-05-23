Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Crime

Woman’s body found after fall from hotel balcony

by Campbell Gellie
23rd May 2020 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a woman fell from a Sydney hotel balcony last night.

Emergency services were called to Sussex St about 8pm after reports of the fall from a balcony of the Hyatt Regency at Darling Harbour.

Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police discovered the woman's body on arrival, but it was not known if she died from the fall.

As many as seven general duty crews, three forensic crews and at least one senior officer were at the scene.

Late last night police had not yet formally identified the woman.

Originally published as Woman's body found after fall from hotel balcony

body crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 nurse says she's been 'hung out to dry'

        premium_icon COVID-19 nurse says she's been 'hung out to dry'

        Health The Rockhampton health worker at the centre of a widening political slanging match now has her say – and puts forward shocking allegations of her own.

        • 23rd May 2020 6:02 AM
        • 3 JohnnyMay
        EXCLUSIVE: Rocky zoo to welcome mob of new African animals

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Rocky zoo to welcome mob of new African animals

        Pets & Animals Tenders have gone out to build the new enclosure which will house Rockhampton Zoo’s...

        Popular nursery to make way for Ring Road project

        premium_icon Popular nursery to make way for Ring Road project

        News Dan and Ann Oram are victims of progress.

        New strike teams to target ‘hard core’ crime in Rockhampton

        premium_icon New strike teams to target ‘hard core’ crime in Rockhampton

        Crime Major crackdown on juvenile offenders includes special squads in unmarked cars...