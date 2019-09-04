Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crime scene has been established at Kalinga park after a woman’s body was found.
A crime scene has been established at Kalinga park after a woman’s body was found.
Crime

Woman’s body found in popular Brisbane park

by Nicole Pierre, Kate Kyriacou, Patrick Billings, Chris Clarke
4th Sep 2019 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN'S body has been discovered at a park in Brisbane's north today.

The body was found just before noon at Kalinga Park, at Clayfield.

The body was found under a railway bridge.

Police held a press conference at the Kalinga Park crime scene at 4pm.

Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said the woman's body was found around noon in a garden bed, near the bottom of a train bridge on the Toombul line, by council workers conducting routine maintenance.

A crime scene has been established at Kalinga park after a woman’s body was found. Picture: Nicole Pierre
A crime scene has been established at Kalinga park after a woman’s body was found. Picture: Nicole Pierre

 

Police on the scene at Kalinga Park Park, Clayfield. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Police on the scene at Kalinga Park Park, Clayfield. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

However police believe her body was located too far from the bridge for her to have fallen off it and there were no obvious signs of injury.

Police are yet to establish her identity or how she died but have set up a crime scene at the area.

He said she appeared to be aged in her 20s.

Det Insp Tim Trezise said it was unclear how long she had been there but it was likely not to have been very long.

"It's very public, very exposed," he said.

 

"Early indications are that she hasn't been there too long, but she could have been there since last night."

 

The end of Diggers drive under the railway bridges up to Kedron Brook creek has been cordoned off.
The end of Diggers drive under the railway bridges up to Kedron Brook creek has been cordoned off.

 

"And I assume any number of people have potentially cycled or walked past that location today and perhaps unknowingly the lady had been there the whole time in the garden bed."

He said the woman did not have any identification on her and did not match any known missing persons reports.

Det Insp Trezise said homicide detectives were assisting but referred to the investigation as a "sudden death" inquiry.

"We'll know more as the day unfolds as far as possible injuries that the deceased may have," he said.

 

Forensic officers are on scene combing through garden beds at the end of Diggers Drive at Kalinga Park.
Forensic officers are on scene combing through garden beds at the end of Diggers Drive at Kalinga Park.

 

"We're keeping an open mind as we always do with the death of a young person."

Forensic officers are on scene combing through garden beds at the end of Diggers Drive at Kalinga Park.

The end of Diggers drive under the railway bridges up to Kedron Brook creek has been cordoned off.

It is about 600m away from Toombul shopping centre.

Two drones are being operated by police as part of the investigation.

 

 

Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Picture: AAP image, John Gass

 

Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Picture: AAP image, John Gass

 

 

 

Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Picture: AAP image, John Gass

More Stories

Show More
body brisbane clayfield crime kalinga park police

Top Stories

    Rolling coverage: Capricorn Coast fire warning downgraded

    premium_icon Rolling coverage: Capricorn Coast fire warning downgraded

    Breaking Danger now passed, multiple fire crews are still keeping watch and conducting backburns to contain the fires.

    Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    premium_icon Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    Breaking “It’s about doing the right thing by the national interest,'' says PM

    Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    premium_icon Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    News Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club's 'Come and Try Day' is on Sunday.

    Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    premium_icon Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    News Register for your spot in the popular free training sessions today