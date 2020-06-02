Woman’s close encounter with wild dog in her backyard

Samantha Farley says the wild dog roaming around Berserker is more of a nuisance than a threat

Berserker resident Samantha Farley said the dog which Council deems dangerous is more of a nuisance than a threat to people who have watching her movements for more than six months.

“Yes, it’s a pain in the bum when local dogs start barking at her at two o’clock in the morning,” Ms Farley said.

“And there are male dogs which would normally stay in their yards have broken out when she’s on heat.”

“But she doesn’t knock over bins or approach people.”

Ms Farley took this photo of the dog in her Mason St backyard

Contrary to Council advice, Ms Farley thinks the dog might be a dingo, judging by her colour and bushy, tipped tail.

There are rumours she used to live at an Elphinstone St residence. And when she disappeared for two months this year, some locals thought she might have had pups.

Ms Farley’s property adjoins a two-acre lot with chickens roaming free and there are miniature horse stables further along the creek, near Birdwood Park.

She said the Council set traps at both locations, after reports a dog was harassing the horses, but the dog evaded capture.

Ms Farley doesn’t fear for the safety of her daughters who know not to try and play with or catch the dog.

“Maybe other people see her and think, “Oh, somebody must be missing their stray dog, I should try and catch her”,” she said.

“Most the people around here know she’s been living wild a long time and leave her alone.

“I think the herds of deer and the wild pigs up Mount Archer are a more important problem for the Council to deal with.”