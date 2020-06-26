Woman’s curious collection of Rocky region memories

Andrew Tynan with her scrapbook of Morning Bulletin articles which her grandmother began in Mt Morgan

Andrea Tynan has been “the paper lady” at her Stanwell office for several years, picking up The Morning Bulletin on her way to work from either the Central Park newsagency or one of the service stations.

She would read it through first, before morning tea, and cut out articles she wanted to keep, before passing the paper on for coworkers to read.

It’s a habit she inherited from her grandmother Phyllis Page in Mount Morgan, where Ms Tynan would visit during her primary school years.

“My grandmother had a cut-class bowl with fluted edges sitting on one of her hand-crocheted doilies on the kitchen table and that’s where she would put any articles she cut out of The Morning Bulletin,” Ms Tynan said.

“When that got full, she would move them into a bikkie tin and then, when I got them, I put them into a folder.

“Nobody touched the paper until my grandmother got first go at it.”

Ms Tynan’s family moved to Mt Morgan when she was 14 and then to Rockhampton.

The folder is full of birth and death notices, and a curious couple of articles from the late 50s relating to Ms Tynan’s great-uncle.

“There’s a double column spread about his wedding detailing what the bride wore and her travelling outfit,” she said.

“Two years later, there’s a petition of divorce on the grounds she had committed adultery... with a gentleman who died around the same time.”

Ms Tynan wonders what it will be like for people in the future to trace their family roots, as so many documents go digital.

“I love the physicality of the property deeds, or old ­letters,” she said.

“It’s a really interesting mix at work because we’ve got some older people who really count on the paper, then we’ve the younger ones who’ve been online for years.

“I guess one of the last ­articles I clip out of the Bully will be this one about me.”

We thank Andrea for her passion for the Bulletin and while print may be ending, the memories are online and the stories about this great region will continue at www.themorningbulletin.com.au