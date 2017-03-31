Woman's dam fears, thousands in CQ without power

A MOUNT Morgan resident feared she could miss vital emergency warnings, after a week-long outage from a telco giant.

Evelin Macaskill yesterday told The Morning Bulletin she had not been able to make or receive calls or text messages from her Optus phone since Saturday.

She said there had been mixed messages about whether the issue had been resolved, but in the mean time Evelin has been using a Telstra phone.

Yesterday afternoon, an Optus spokesperson said the company was investigating disruptions to voice, text and data services in Mount Morgan.

"Optus technicians are awaiting permission to access the site so they can investigate the cause of the issue and work to restore services,” they said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers understanding.”