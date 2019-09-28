Menu
Woman’s double dose of drugs before driving

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
A WOMAN who drove in Rockhampton after smoking cannabis in the morning and methamphetamine the night before, thought the drugs would be out of her system.

She was very wrong.

Katrina Le-Anne Young, 48, was intercepted by police in William Street on July 27, about 4.45pm.

Young was tested and made admissions to drug use which was later confirmed.

She pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to drug-driving.

Representing herself in court, Young told Magistrate Cameron Press she thought she would be okay to drive.

“I didn’t think it was still in my system when I was driving the car,” Young said.

Mr Press replied: “Cannabis remains there for many, many weeks.

“But you also had methamphetamine (in your system).”

Young said she had experienced health problems including kidney stones when asked what she was doing about her drug use.

“They’re not going to be helped by methamphetamine,” Mr Press said.

“I hope you’re doing something (about your drug use) because as it’s often seen, it’s not just one drug here, it’s two.”

The court heard that Young had previous drug-related driving offences in 2014.

A provisional licence holder, she was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

