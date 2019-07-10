Woman’s finger ‘ripped off’ by ferocious dog

A Gold Coast woman lost a finger trying to defend her pet from a rapid dog. Now city leaders are planning a crackdown which would see pet owners paying the largest fines in Queensland.

Massive fines and targeted patrols will aim to reduce the escalating spate of violence against pets and their owners.

One woman was injured so badly she lost a finger while trying to rescue her dog from another rabid canine.

Existing laws are not doing enough to halt the violence, says Cr Vorster.

Robina Cr Hermann Vorster is leading the push and says existing laws were not doing enough to halt the violence against pets and their owners.

"They are not acting as a strong-enough deterrent and this issue is in fact getting worse than simply remaining stable," he said.

"In my view there is no choice but to communicate through the hip pocket."

As part of the proposed tougher penalties, Cr Vorster is pushing for council animal management staff to perform a crackdown on attack hot spots across the city.

Among those areas already singled out are Frascott Park and the boardwalk along Lake Orr.

The City receives approximately 800 reports of aggressive dogs annually and declared 74 dangerous dogs in the last financial year.

Cr Vorster, a self-described passionate dog owner, said the proposed tough penalties were aimed at repeat offenders who had been shown to be frequently violent towards other animals and their owners.

"This is about people who have chosen to flout the laws which are there to protect the public," he said.

"We are seeing people being attacked in their own streets, they are losing digits, their kids are being pushed over.

"What really concerns me is that some of these people are so utterly disinterested that they are not going to the aid of their animals' victims."

Cr Vorster will table a proposed review of the council's animal management laws at the next full council meeting.

It comes after a series of increasingly violent animal attacks in recent weeks.

In June there was a shocking six separate dog attacks in a single night across the state.

In one local case, a Neapolitan Mastiff was put down after mauling an infant at Helensvale home, leaving the girl with "serious lacerations" to the face.

In another June incident, six-month-old ridgeback puppy Samson was savaged by a bull terrier at a park in Burleigh Heads, sparking a council investigation.

A leading Gold Coast vet has backed the proposed tougher penalties.

"This is a great idea," said Vet Collective director Richard Seymour.

"Neither animal involved in a fight are to blame so I think it is great that people who are charged with taking care of these animals should be considered accountable."