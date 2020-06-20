Woman’s harsh punishment for stopping alleged thief

TWO weeks ago, Jessica White was preparing to finish her evening shift at Coles in Stockland Rockhampton, not knowing it would her last.

What began as an act of justice for the 25 year old – an attempt to stop a woman stealing around $320 worth of groceries – ended up costing the longstanding employee her job.

“I quickly followed the woman and approached her about five metres from the door and I asked for a copy of her receipt,” she said.

“She attempted to pull the trolley away. When she realised I wasn’t going anywhere she swung at me and punched me in the face.



A suspension pending further investigation was handed to Ms White the following day, her seven-year employment terminated only days later due to a breach of company policy.

In documents viewed by The Morning Bulletin, management cited the woman’s failure to comply with company safety procedures and its ­threatening situations policy.

Expectations around the handling of aggressive customers state staff are prohibited from chasing, touching, or handling a person or following them beyond the store front.

Despite a clean record during her time with Coles Ms White claimed no warning or opportunity to undergo additional training was offered.

While admitting her behaviour was not in line with policy she does not believe her punishment fits the crime.

“I would have completely respected the decision if they chose not to have me in a manager role and demote me back to an employee,” she said.

“I’ve never been fired from a job before. It was definitely upsetting. Even though in Coles’ eyes I’ve done the wrong thing, I still managed to recover all the stolen goods.”

Instead she suggested the supermarket giant employ a full-time security guard to monitor the store’s entrance to prevent similar incidents.

She also recommended employees with a clean recor, should be considered for retraining options in lieu of ­termination. A discrepancy in Coles’ online training and printed policy also needs to be amended, she said.

Despite her fond years with the company, Ms White said she did not wish to return.

“A lot of the people who reached out said it’s unfair and a rather harsh decision, probably one that shouldn’t have happened,” she said.

Ms White has for now taken up work at her family’s mechanic business

Coles was approached for comment however, did not respond.