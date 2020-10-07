Menu
A woman bitten by a potentially deadly black snake has made a remarkable phone call for help.
News

Woman’s incredible call after snake bite horror

by Chris Clarke
7th Oct 2020 4:11 PM
A Goomeri woman called her friend "as cool as a cucumber" after she was bitten by a potentially deadly snake on Wednesday and rushed to hospital, northwest of Brisbane.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was at her home when she was bitten by the black snake about 9am.

"I'll give her a bravery award," a friend of the woman said.

"Rings me up as cool as a cucumber - 'I have been bitten by a black snake' - all correct procedure already applied."

The woman was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition where she was awaiting results.

"She is at Kingaroy Hospital and is being well taken care of by Murgon Ambulance personnel while she waits," the friend said.

"Hopefully it was a non-venomous snake."

The friend has posted a warning about the incident online, saying snake season is back.

"Please be careful," she said.

"Snakes are a very present danger already this year."

