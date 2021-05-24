Woman’s last words before horrific death

A man was in the grips of a psychotic episode when he brutally attacked and killed Melbourne mum Maud Steenbeek. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

A man was in the grips of a psychotic episode when he brutally attacked and killed Melbourne mum Maud Steenbeek. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

A Melbourne yoga teacher was on a Skype call to her brother when a stranger broke into her house and bashed her to death with a Samoan paddle.

Maud Steenbeek was at her Heidelberg West home speaking to her brother in the Netherlands when she told him to “hold on” in January last year.

Before the call dropped out her brother heard her yell “get out” or “get the f--k out”.

Her neighbour from across the road, Xochil Quetzal O’Neill, brutally bashed and killed her with a wooden Samoan paddle while she cowered in her bedroom.

Xochil Quetzal O'Neill, has been found not guilty of murder by reason of mental impairment in the Supreme Court of Victoria. Picture: Supplied

The 61-year-old woman died from severe head injuries. She also had a broken wrist, arm and broken ribs as a result of the horrific assault.

After the call cut out, Ms Steenbeek’s brother phoned her sons and one rushed to the scene to try to help his mother.

From outside Adam Zecevic saw his mum lying on her bedroom floor with O’Neill on top of her before rushing inside to help.

He let his dog loose and the pair ran into the home and confronted the intruder who was “ranting about God”.

The animal dragged O’Neill by his head and he was later rushed to hospital.

At a special hearing in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday, her attacker was found not guilty of her murder by reason of mental impairment.

Maud Steenbeek was fatally bashed in her own home while on a Skype call to her brother. Picture: Supplied

It was revealed O’Neill had been acting “extremely bizarrely” before he broke into the woman’s Heidelberg West home.

Before the attack other neighbours saw him rolling on the ground, trying to climb into storm drains and “foaming at the mouth”.

They had repeatedly called for police help before he broke into the property.

O’Neill also has no memory of his brutal attack and was left with brain damage following a confrontation with Ms Steenbeek’s son and the dog.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Rajan Darjee said his mental state at the time of the killing was of an “acute mental disturbance”.

He was “acting very bizarrely” and his mood was “very, very changeable”.

Defence psychiatrist Dr Lester Walton described it as “disturbed and bizarre behaviour”.

O’Neill will remain in prison until a further hearing in August.

Originally published as Woman’s last words before horrific death