Crime

Woman’s meth found stashed in case inside duffel bag

Kerri-Anne Mesner
10th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
A woman caught with one gram of methamphetamines has been ordered to participate in a drug diversion program.

Shanni Marana Simmone Norway pleaded guilty on March 1 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police carried out a search of a Campbell St address on February 2, at 10.10am, looking for drugs.

He said Norway was one of several people at the property.

Mr Boyd said police located about one gram of meth inside a case placed inside a black duffel bag which Norway claimed as hers.

The court heard Norway had no criminal record for drug offences.

Norway was ordered to participate in a drug diversion program with a $650 recognisance. No convictions were recorded.

methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

