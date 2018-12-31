Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Woman's nose injured in grinder accident

31st Dec 2018 12:49 PM

12.50PM: A WOMAN was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after sustaining a deep cut to her head.

Paramedics responded to reports the 56-year-old woman had a laceration in her forehead after an incident with a grinder.

It is believed the woman was under the influence of an injectable drug at the time.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service is currently responding to reports that a woman in her 50s received a head injury from a grinder this morning.

Initial reports suggest the 56 year-old woman sustained a deep cut to the bridge of her nose at an address on Frenchville Rd shortly before midday.

Ambulance crews also responded to earlier reports of a man who was injured while butchering a pig.

The man in his 40s reportedly cut himself at a Glendale Rd address about 9.30am.

Reports suggest the man had the bleeding under control when paramedics arrived on scene.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Xtreme Bulls to rock Great Western arena tonight

    premium_icon Xtreme Bulls to rock Great Western arena tonight

    News 'It's going to be a great night with edge-of-your seat action'

    Which NYE event will you choose to bid farewell to 2018?

    premium_icon Which NYE event will you choose to bid farewell to 2018?

    News Welcome 2019 in style at these exciting events

    DRONE FOOTAGE: A month after the ravaging fires

    premium_icon DRONE FOOTAGE: A month after the ravaging fires

    Rural 'The rain we had was a good but it is still dry in a lot of places'

    CQ drivers five and four times over the drink driving limit

    CQ drivers five and four times over the drink driving limit

    Crime Two high drink driving readings in CQ overnight

    • 31st Dec 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners