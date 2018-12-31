Woman's nose injured in grinder accident

12.50PM: A WOMAN was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after sustaining a deep cut to her head.

Paramedics responded to reports the 56-year-old woman had a laceration in her forehead after an incident with a grinder.

It is believed the woman was under the influence of an injectable drug at the time.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service is currently responding to reports that a woman in her 50s received a head injury from a grinder this morning.

Initial reports suggest the 56 year-old woman sustained a deep cut to the bridge of her nose at an address on Frenchville Rd shortly before midday.

Ambulance crews also responded to earlier reports of a man who was injured while butchering a pig.

The man in his 40s reportedly cut himself at a Glendale Rd address about 9.30am.

Reports suggest the man had the bleeding under control when paramedics arrived on scene.