Maryland police officers block the intersection at the building entrance, after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Picture: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Crime

‘He will be your next mass shooter’

by New York Post
30th Jun 2018 3:43 AM

A WOMAN who claimed that the newspaper shooter in Maryland stalked, harassed and sued her said she warned a former police official that "he will be your next mass shooter", the New York Post reports.

The woman, whose name was not released, also told local station WBAL 11 that Jarrod Ramos, 38, who burst into the Capital Gazette in Annapolis on Thursday, killing five staffers, was a "nut job".

Jayne Miller, an investigative reporter at WBAL, tweeted that the woman told her Ramos became "fixated" on her for no obvious reason - causing her to move three times, change her name and even sleep with a gun out of fear.

Rob Hiaasen, 59, Wendi Winters, 65, Rebecca Smith, 34, Gerald Fischman, 61, and John McNamara were shot and killed during Ramos' rampage.

All were journalists except Smith, who was a sales assistant.

Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to online court records.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

editors picks maryland shooting massacre newspaper shooting united states

