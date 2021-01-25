Woman’s perfume theft proves costly

A woman with a history of dishonesty offences stole perfume from a Yeppoon pharmacy. FILE PHOTO.

Stealing perfume from a Yeppoon pharmacy proved a costly mistake for Naomi Teneale Stokes.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that on December 21, Stokes was at the Yeppoon Central shopping centre when she concealed a $129 bottle of perfume while shopping at a pharmacy.

While at the store where Stokes held a loyalty card, she also picked up a mobile phone belonging to a staff member.

On her way out, Stokes paid for some paracetemol, but did not pay for the perfume, nor did she hand the mobile phone in.

She later returned the phone to the store.

Police used CCTV footage during their investigations.

Magistrate Jason Schubert was told that Stokes, a practice manager, had a history of previous dishonesty offences.

A lawyer for Stokes said that Stokes was remorseful for her actions.

Mr Schubert fined Stokes $400 and ordered she pay $129 restitution.

A conviction was recorded.

