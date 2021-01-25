Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman with a history of dishonesty offences stole perfume from a Yeppoon pharmacy. FILE PHOTO.
A woman with a history of dishonesty offences stole perfume from a Yeppoon pharmacy. FILE PHOTO.
News

Woman’s perfume theft proves costly

Darryn Nufer
25th Jan 2021 12:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Stealing perfume from a Yeppoon pharmacy proved a costly mistake for Naomi Teneale Stokes.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that on December 21, Stokes was at the Yeppoon Central shopping centre when she concealed a $129 bottle of perfume while shopping at a pharmacy.

While at the store where Stokes held a loyalty card, she also picked up a mobile phone belonging to a staff member.

On her way out, Stokes paid for some paracetemol, but did not pay for the perfume, nor did she hand the mobile phone in.

She later returned the phone to the store.

Police used CCTV footage during their investigations.

Magistrate Jason Schubert was told that Stokes, a practice manager, had a history of previous dishonesty offences.

A lawyer for Stokes said that Stokes was remorseful for her actions.

Mr Schubert fined Stokes $400 and ordered she pay $129 restitution.

A conviction was recorded.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Drunk P-plater was giving friends lifts home

World War II ornaments land Yeppoon man in court

DRUG BUST: Nine 1m cannabis plants in Cap Coast backyard

naomi teneale stokes tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World War II ‘ornaments’ land Yeppoon man in court

        Premium Content World War II ‘ornaments’ land Yeppoon man in court

        News There was an interesting outcome when David Anthony Froschauer had his matter dealt with in court.

        Drunk P-plater was giving friends lifts home

        Premium Content Drunk P-plater was giving friends lifts home

        News Bella Grace Edwards blew way over the legal alcohol limit.

        Election bake sale, markets a success

        Premium Content Election bake sale, markets a success

        Community It was the first time they had been able to have markets since COVID.

        NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

        Premium Content NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

        News These people were caught drink-driving at the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton.