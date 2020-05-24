Woman’s personal tragedy inspires lifelong passion

HARD WORK: Ainsley Frost is hoping to help others through her career in law.

HARD WORK: Ainsley Frost is hoping to help others through her career in law.

THE DEATH of a father seems an unlikely experience to inspire a person’s lifelong passion, but for Ainsley Frost it did exactly that.

It was the reality of dealing with her father’s will, Ms Frost said, which inspired the then 14-year-old girl to study law – with hopes to work in the probate field.

“I remember meeting with the solicitor, and I thought this is pretty cool. I like helping people and I thought this is something I can see myself doing.”

“There’s just something so fulfilling to me about helping a person plan the last part of their life.”

The former Toolooa State High student eventually went on to enrol in CQUniversity’s VETiS at the Sunshine Coast before moving onto an online Bachelor of Law.

Ms Frost further felt inspired, she admitted, after completing a placement at the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service in Maroochydore.

It is the same place she – an indigenous woman herself – hopes to gain a graduate position after the completion of her studies in December.

IDEAL: Ms Frost hopes other students will utilise CQUni’s online courses.

“Being around all the lawyers there and seeing what they do, it makes me want to help people with their criminal matters.”

“I just find working alongside people who are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, I feel like I’ve got more of a sense of connection with them,” Ms Frost said.

Preparations for her final semester have started off on a high note, she said, after receiving a $10,000 Arrow Energy Go Further Indigenous Scholarship to help cover the expenses of costly textbooks.

“I’m in the process of applying for graduate roles, but I’m not having much luck because of what’s happening going on [with coronavirus] at the moment unfortunately.”

With plans to relocate from Gladstone back to the Sunshine Coast next year to be closer to family, Ms Frost hopes other students realise the benefit of online studies.

“I’ve really enjoyed studying the Bachelor of Laws. I struggled with the course work in my first year, however, I have always received help from my lecturers.”

“Approaching graduation, I believe my degree has given me the tools to strive as an individual and a professional.”

Tips for successful studying, she added, involve making and sticking to an achievable study schedule which can be completed in one day.

More Stories

1. CQUniversity staff supporting vulnerable students

2. Co-owner: ‘we made it through COVID-19’

3. Three killed in horror crash near Chinchilla