Woman’s scare on popular Rocky walking path

SHOCK FIND: Cathleen Budd walks the path at Kershaw Gardens where she found a needle stuck in her shoe.

CATHLEEN Budd was walking her dog through Rockhampton’s Kershaw Gardens when she glanced down to see something shocking.

A used syringe was stuck in the front of her shoe.

“I was really shocked,” she said.

“I’m so lucky that I was wearing sandshoes because sometimes when I’m in a rush in the mornings and I walk my dog, I just wear my thongs.

In shock, Cathleen paused and wondered what to do.

“I saw some council workers cleaning up the playground nearby and I made eye contact with one of them.

“I took my shoe off and showed him and straight away he told the other guys and they grabbed a sharps kit and removed the needle from my shoe.”

Cathleen said she asked the council workers if this was something they saw often in this area.

“They said they hadn’t seen this before.

“I think I asked the question because they were so quick to get the sharps kit.”

The syringe which got stuck in Cathleen's shoe.

Cathleen said she must have stood on the syringe on the walking path between the dog park and the playground.

“When I got home I thought, geez, I’m so lucky that it didn’t go all the way through my shoe and what if that was a child?”

“It was a shock because you don’t expect it in an area like that.”

Cathleen said prior to the incident she had been walking that route every morning but had not returned since.

“I’ve changed locations, I don’t walk there anymore.

“I know it could happen anywhere but unfortunately now because it’s happened, I wouldn’t be able to relax there.”

Cathleen said she told her story because she wanted people to be vigilant.

“I’ve got a lot of friends who take their kids there to play so I wanted them to be aware.”

A Rockhampton Regional Council spokesman said council’s parks staff promptly assisted Cathleen on October 15, disposed of the syringe safely and reported the incident.

“A thorough inspection of the park was then carried out in addition to council’s daily inspections and no further syringes were found,” he said.

“As with all public spaces, people are urged to immediately report any dangerous items to council and Police Link.”