Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two brown tree snakes in the sistern of Dianne Gray's toilet at her Gordonvale home.
Two brown tree snakes in the sistern of Dianne Gray's toilet at her Gordonvale home.
Environment

Shock snake find in woman’s toilet

18th Oct 2018 4:02 PM

THEY may not have been porcelain pythons, but two brown snakes have been found inside a Cairns woman's toilet.

When Dianne Gray heard phantom flushing noises from the toilet in her Gordonvale home earlier this week, she went to investigate.

Lifting the cistern, she discovered not one, but two brown tree snakes coiled up inside.

The mildly venomous reptiles had slithered in through a plumbing hole in the wall.

"I didn't scream. I kind of just jumped up and down for a minute," Ms Gray said.

"I went outside and got quite a long stick, but they both went back through a hole in the wall."

She said she used silicon to close up the hole in the wall to ensure the snakes could not get through.

"It's one of the joys of living in a Queenslander home," she said.

Related Items

brown snakes editors picks snakes

Top Stories

    JM Kelly liquidation 'gravely concerning' for whole region

    JM Kelly liquidation 'gravely concerning' for whole region

    Business "The loss of any jobs and supply chain work will be felt deeply by our whole community."

    Highway to be closed for several hours after truck fire

    Highway to be closed for several hours after truck fire

    News UPDATE: Diversions in place for light vehicles.

    Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    premium_icon Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    Politics LNP Minister Michelle Landry calls out agitators

    CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    premium_icon CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    News "Usually it doesn't happen to schools like us”

    Local Partners