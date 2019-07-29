Menu
Woman’s shocking act while driving kids on motorway
Crime

Woman’s shocking act while driving kids on motorway

by Antonia O’Flaherty
29th Jul 2019 12:31 PM
A WOMAN has sparked outrage after being caught on camera driving along a busy motorway with children in the car while using both hands to text.

A passenger of a nearby car filmed the woman using both hands to text while driving children along the M1 near Brisbane and posted the video to social media, which has since been viewed more than 90,000 times.

Shocking footage reveals a woman using her phone while driving children along a busy road. Picture: Facebook
For more than 30 seconds the woman can be seen driving without touching the wheel, and the incident has been reported to police.

The video, which has been shared more than 700 times, has enraged online commenters who were shocked the woman would drive children with both hands on her phone instead of the wheel.

Ashaleigh Grace posted the video on Facebook and said the woman was an example of "what not to do" when driving with children in the car.

"This woman needs to be reported and her drivers licence taken off her! Yes, this has been reported," she said on Facebook.

dangerous driving

