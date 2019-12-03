Woman’s shocking RBT blow

A GLADSTONE woman was banned from driving for the next 11 months after a court was told she blew nearly five times the legal limit in a roadside breath test.

Deborah Belinda Nielsen pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving under the influence and driving without a licence repeat offender.

The court was told Nielsen was intercepted on Stowe Rd by the Calliope Road Policing Unit conducting mobile patrols at Calliope.

About 2.45pm on August 12 police discovered her licence had expired and she was made to provide a sample of breath.

She was transported to the Gladstone Police Station where she returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .246 per cent, the court was told.

Nielsen told police she had drunk four glasses of white wine at a friend's house and was driving home.

The court was told Nielsen spent some time in the watch-house for her offending.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Nielsen was 42 years old and lost her job as a result of her offending. Mr Pepito said Nielsen had suffered a traumatic experience in her life and used alcohol to cope.

Nielsen was disqualified from driving for 11 months and placed on probation for 12 months. A conviction was recorded.