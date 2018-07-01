Woman suffers multiple fractures in farm accident

WOMAN CAUGHT: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the property about 8.30am.

WOMAN CAUGHT: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the property about 8.30am.

UPDATE: It took about an hour and a half for emergency services to free a woman from a piece of farm machinery after the 37-year-old's arm became caught in a tomato harvester this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the farm at Alloway, off Wises Rd, shortly after 8.30am, before the delicate and difficult task of freeing the woman's arm began.

Queensland Ambulance Services operations manager Martin Kelly said it was a team effort to rescue the woman, with her fellow farm workers, paramedics, fireys and police all assisting at the scene.

"Most of her arm was caught, we stabilised the woman and were assisted by the other farm workers," he said.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police all worked really well together to conduct a very difficult rescue and extraction of her from the machinery, which took some time.

"She was quite stable throughout and she's at Bundaberg Hospital receiving treatment."

Mr Kelly said it took about an hour and a half, but QFES were able to move the woman arm from the piece of equipment before she was taken to hospital.

"It was quite difficult to do and required some quite intricate work from QFES to safely pull her arm out without causing further injury," he said.

Mr Kelly said most of the woman's arm was caught in the piece of the machinery that drove the conveyor belt, causing multiple fracture to both her upper and lower arm.

Workplace Health and Safety will now investigate the incident.

EARLIER: Emergency services are working to free a woman after her arm was caught in a conveyor belt.

Paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel are working to free the 37-year-old woman at a rural Alloway property.

The NewsMail understands the woman's arm is entangled in a piece of machinery and fireys are working to remove the part of the machine the woman's arm is caught in from the larger piece of equipment, before she can be transported to hospital.

The woman is expected to be taken to Bundaberg Hospital after emergency services were called to the address just after 8.30am.

More to come.