Woman’s unexpected find in Coles trolley

An eagle-eyed woman has spotted a large python hiding among trolleys at a Coles in Queensland.

The mum shared a photo of the brown, patterned snake she'd spotted nestled in a trolley in the bay outside the Coles supermarket in Everton Park, north of the Brisbane CBD on Friday. She posted a photo of the snake on social media, which was tucked between the trolley's child seat and handle, joking she might "just skip the trolley today and grab a basket".

Coles quickly responded in a comment to the woman, asking if she'd told staff about the snake she'd spotted in the trolleys.

"A staff member was made aware," the mum responded. "They were great. Straight onto it without any hesitation. You've got a great team there!"

"Thanks for confirming, Victoria!" Coles responded. "We'll pass on your feedback to our Store Manager and thanks for sharing this image of our slithery friend in store."

Some commenters on the post thought the reptile was "cute".

"Awwww such a cute noodle," one commenter said.

"The poor (little) snake just wanted to pop in for some groceries," another joked.

A spokesperson for Coles told Yahoo News the snake was recovered by a wrangler after being discovered outside the supermarket on Friday. It was suggested the python had been seeking shelter after heavy rainfall in the area.