Woman’s warning after being attacked and robbed at rest stop

A BUNDABERG woman has shared a message of safety after she was attacked at a rest stop north of Rockhampton.

Judith Caterer was on her way home to Bundaberg from Mackay when she was pushed and knocked out after stopping for a rest 40km north of Rockhampton.

Mrs Caterer had been in Mackay looking for housing for her son who had recently moved to the area.

It was a trip she and her family had made many times when they used to go on holiday to Airlie Beach.

At 9.30pm she stopped 40km north of Rockhampton and to rest as she was tired.

Mrs Caterer set her alarm for 12 incase she went into a deep sleep.

"I rang my husband and said I was going to have a sleep," she said.

"I got out of my car and walked to the toilet and came back and opened the boot and passenger door so I could move my port to have a sleep.

"I thought it was safe but I got the sleep I didn't want."

Mrs Caterer said when she was moving her bag she saw another car come behind her.

"It had bright lights and there was loud music - it was a loud car," she said.

"I didn't really think anything of it, I just thought it was someone else stopping to go to use the toilet block."

Next thing she knew, she was pushed and hit her head. She was knocked out.

When she woke, her clothes from her bag were thrown on the ground.

"My handbag had $1000 of my son's in it for his boat repairs and $400 of my own, I guess they just stopped when they found the money," she said.

"I was lucky my phone was in my back pocket so I could call my husband... he called the police and ambulance from the home phone while he was talking to me."

Mrs Caterer sustained a concussion and still suffers from pain.

But the incident had scarred her mentally and emotionally as well.

"Thinking about it is the worst," she said.

"I'm fine as long as I'm doing something, but the minute I stop I think about it.

"You think 'what if this happened' or 'what if they had a knife? or a gun?'"

Mrs Caterer said she definitely would not be driving anywhere at night time for a while.

"If you're a woman and you're travelling alone in the dark, don't stop - make sure it's well lit if you do," she said.

Rockhampton Police confirmed an incident was reported north of Rockhampton on Thursday night and investigations were ongoing.