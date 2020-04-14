Woman boosts CQ sport club’s success



CRICKET: Rockhampton woman Katherine Keiler knows what it means to be part of the mateship that comes from living in small town community.

It is because of her commitment to better the lives of others that saw the mother-of-three recognised as the North Rockhampton Tigers volunteer of the month for March.

A spokesperson for the club said her nomination was in due credit to Ms Keiler's outstanding contributions to the club, even labelling her as "invaluable to the Rockhampton Cricket community".

"Kat has been the key figure behind the growing number of junior players and participants at our small club on the North side of Rockhampton," they said.

While no small feat, Ms Keiler's efforts as the club's junior league and Master Blasters program coordinator and under 10's coach are only some of her many achievements. She is also responsible for the development of the Tiger's first women's cricket who over the past season were set to take on Brothers Green for the premiership - before COVID-19 dashed their chances.

"We got through to the grand final but couldn't play because of all the restrictions, the other team was top of the table so unfortunately, they got the premiership which was a bit disappointing."

It is her demonstrated passion to develop female cricket in the region, the spokesman said, which saw also her lead the charge for Norths' women's team in the first RCI Women's club competition.

"We have one solid team and potentially with a little more growth, two teams to enter in to the next season," she said.

In addition, Ms Keiler was also recognised as the state-wide winner of Brisbane Heat's KFC Community competition which saw her take home over $1100 worth of gear for the Tigers.

Ms Keiler said to be honoured by both the club and Brisbane Heat was humbling, adding she was unaware she had even been nominated.

"It was really nice; on the back of a few other recognitions. It's all been quite humbling if I'm honest. I feel I've got a lot of credit for a lot of work which other people do in similar efforts," she said.

"It's been really good to get some more resources for the club because we're only a small club compared to the other ones in Rockhampton."

While player registrations are currently suspended as the clubs close for the foreseeable future, Ms Keiler said sign-on would re-open as soon as cricket's governing bodies give the all clear. "We would love to have the Tigers community keep growing and we just want to do whatever we can to help the club." Ms Kelier is now eligible to win the club's Volunteer of the Year award.