Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hanying Mao and Shuying Huang are accused of being involved in illegal prostitution on the Sunshine Coast.
Hanying Mao and Shuying Huang are accused of being involved in illegal prostitution on the Sunshine Coast. Chloe Lyons
Crime

Women face court on illegal prostitution charges

Chloe Lyons
by
21st Nov 2018 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Mandarin-speaking women have been arrested on prostitution charges as three others prepare to face court following a raid on a Sunshine Coast massage parlour.

Hanying Mao, 51, and Shuying Huang, 24, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court today, but were unable to communicate with the court as no translator was available.

Ms Huang was arrested in Alexandra Headland and is facing single counts of engaging in prostitution through an unlawful prostitution business, prostitution involving sex or oral sex without using a prophylactic and possess tainted property.

Ms Mao was arrested in Buderim and charged with prostitution through an unlawful prostitution business and possess tainted property.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson indicated Ms Mao wanted to plead guilty and have the matters finalised. She will appear again on November 28.

Ms Huang's matters were transferred to Brisbane Magistrates Court and will also be mentioned again on November 28.

Their arrests came as three others were charged following a raid at a property on Sugar Road, Maroochydore on October 24.

A 51-year-old man and two women, aged 23 and 29, were arrested and bailed to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

A friend of Ms Mao said outside court the day was a "waste" as no translator had been organised for the women.

crime illegal prostitution maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New Australian raises funds for CQ drought affected families

    premium_icon New Australian raises funds for CQ drought affected families

    Life Thai born classic trained pianist joins Stomp the Crack musos for drought fundraiser

    Explosive allegations surface for creditors in JM Kelly saga

    premium_icon Explosive allegations surface for creditors in JM Kelly saga

    Business The police were contacted and an investigation taskforce may form

    Council expands kerbside collection to rural areas

    premium_icon Council expands kerbside collection to rural areas

    Council News A number of roadside bin station were closed recently

    Upgrade to well-used local park to include amenities block

    Upgrade to well-used local park to include amenities block

    News Flood vales will also be installed to help future flood impacts

    Local Partners