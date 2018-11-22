Women face court on illegal prostitution charges

Hanying Mao and Shuying Huang are accused of being involved in illegal prostitution on the Sunshine Coast.

TWO Mandarin-speaking women have been arrested on prostitution charges as three others prepare to face court following a raid on a Sunshine Coast massage parlour.

Hanying Mao, 51, and Shuying Huang, 24, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court today, but were unable to communicate with the court as no translator was available.

Ms Huang was arrested in Alexandra Headland and is facing single counts of engaging in prostitution through an unlawful prostitution business, prostitution involving sex or oral sex without using a prophylactic and possess tainted property.

Ms Mao was arrested in Buderim and charged with prostitution through an unlawful prostitution business and possess tainted property.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson indicated Ms Mao wanted to plead guilty and have the matters finalised. She will appear again on November 28.

Ms Huang's matters were transferred to Brisbane Magistrates Court and will also be mentioned again on November 28.

Their arrests came as three others were charged following a raid at a property on Sugar Road, Maroochydore on October 24.

A 51-year-old man and two women, aged 23 and 29, were arrested and bailed to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

A friend of Ms Mao said outside court the day was a "waste" as no translator had been organised for the women.