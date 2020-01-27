Women in CQ Challenge Cup for first time

NEW CHALLENGE: The 2019 AFL Capricornia women’s champions, Rockhampton Panthers, will play in the CQ Challenge Cup in February.

NEW CHALLENGE: The 2019 AFL Capricornia women’s champions, Rockhampton Panthers, will play in the CQ Challenge Cup in February.

AFL: The Central Queensland Challenge Cup will deliver some exciting firsts this year.

Senior women will compete for the first time and the event will be staged in the Capricornia region for the first time.

The challenge, in which the AFL Capricornia and AFL Mackay 2019 premiers go head-to-head, will be played at Yeppoon’s Swan Park on Saturday, February 29.

The Yeppoon Swans men are the reigning Cup champions and will be looking to make it three from three when they take on the North Mackay Saints.

The Swans last year won a record fifth consecutive AFL Capricornia flag and have won 78 straight games.

The Yeppoon Swans after their win over the Whitsunday Sea Eagles in last year’s Central Queensland Challenge Cup.

Their opponents, North Mackay, went through season 2019 without dropping a game.

The men’s game will be the first in the club’s history to be played under lights at Swan Park.

The women’s showdown will feature the Rockhampton Panthers and the Bakers Creek Tigers.

The Panthers, too, have emerged as a dominant force in the AFL Capricornia competition, remaining undefeated premiers for the past two seasons.

The Tigers dropped just one game in 2019.

AFLQ Capricornia football operations manager Brad Matheson said it would be great to have the women playing in the Cup.

“When we first contacted both women’s teams, they were very excited at the opportunity to be a part of the program,” he said.

“It will be great showcase for women’s football in Central Queensland and worthy recognition of the growth of female football across the two regions.

“With limited opportunities for matches outside of the two local competitions, it’s fantastic for our region to have four of the best sides in CQ competing against each other.”