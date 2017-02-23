34°
Women in policing: What inspires Rocky's Sgt Jo Griffin

Chloe Lyons
| 23rd Feb 2017 9:52 AM
Sergeant Josephine Griffin, Rockhampton Domestic & Family Violence Coordinator.
Sergeant Josephine Griffin, Rockhampton Domestic & Family Violence Coordinator. Contributed

IN THE lead up to International Women's Day on March 8, the Rockhampton police are sharing what inspires and drives their female officers.

Sergeant Josephine Griffin is a local Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator who works tirelessly to address domestic violence issues.

Who is Josephine Griffin?

I am...

A motivated member of the Rockhampton Police Station. I have varied skills learnt over the last ten years as the Rockhampton Police District Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator. I am highly motivated and connect with other members of the QPS, and both government and non-government organisations. I enjoy my work and feel that I am able to contribute to help improve other peoples lives.

I am inspired by...

Those members of non-government organisations in Rockhampton I deal with on a daily basis, who are dedicated and selfless when helping others. I am also inspired by those women who have been victims of domestic and family violence and are able to change their lives. I am also inspired by some of my senior female colleagues, I see what they have had to endure in order to succeed. Their dedication and commitment is amazing.

Never say...

Never say no to ownership of the problem; action and conversations need to be heard to tackle domestic and family violence (DFV). We must fight for funding so we can help and support those women and children suffering DFV.

A virtue to live by...

One should treat others as one would like others to treat oneself. Listen to those telling their story and don't judge. This can often be difficult to achieve.

I am who I am because...

I have had the support and love of wonderful family and friends. During my 35 years as a police officer I have had many opportunities and met some inspirational people who have really affected and changed who I am. My mother was my greatest role model. She was confident and I have aspired to be like her, she always encouraged me to be the very best I could be.

My favourite saying is...

You have to make it happen.

There is a special place in heaven for mothers with boys, (because I only have boys).

I believe...

That we need to be more proactive in our community and support those in less fortunate situations than we are in. We need to take responsibility for our actions.

My job is satisfying because...

I like to help junior staff and make them feel supported. They do a very difficult job and often very unrewarding, I like them to know that I am on their side. I would like to think that I had helped someone suffering domestic and family violence to escape that path and gain the strength to move forward.

My interests include...

Camping, bush walking and water skiing.

You may not know this but I...

Lived in Sydney for nearly 20 years and was a PE teacher in a Catholic school after resigning from the Royal Australian Air Force where I was a physical training instructor for five years.

I am influenced by...

My husband, my family and some police colleagues whom I have been working with for a very long time. Inspector Virginia Nelson and Superintendent Michelle Stenner are also great role models and have influenced my attitude to working in the QPS.

An important lesson I learnt was...

It is never too late to learn. I am still finding that I am able to do different jobs within the police service and it is great to be able to learn new things.

The best advice I received was...

Many of life's failures are experienced by people who do not realise how close they were to success when they gave up.

The best advice I can give is...

Work hard, appreciate and learn from the strength, qualities and expertise of those around you.

I appreciate...

My family is always there for me. The opportunities I have been given and the way I am treated by my colleagues and bosses. I feel totally supported in my job.

I feel...

It's important to live your life in a positive and productive way.

I am committed to...

My family and my work colleagues and assisting those dedicated workers who work with families and victims of domestic and family violence.

I found my way to policing...

I thought it would be a really interesting and exciting job to do. I also thought I would have the opportunity to keep criminals off the streets. I always had trouble sitting still so I knew I would love it with everyday bringing a new challenge.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime international womens day qanda queensland police service women

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

