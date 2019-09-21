Women in sport could earn thousands thanks to grant

Gwen Fox was named a YWCA "Leading Woman" in Rockhampton back in 2013. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

COME on girls, thousands of dollars in grants are up for grabs – but you have only until Monday to apply.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry is urging the region’s female coaches, officials and administrators to enhance their leadership development by applying for the Australian Government’s 2020 Women Leaders in Sport program.

The program has already provided professional development for more than 24,000 women since its inception in 2002.

Applications for the 2020 program close on Monday, so if you are interested, be quick.

“As Member for Capricornia, I’m proud of our association with this important national program, which gives aspiring female leaders the skills to shape the future of sport in Australia,” Ms Landry said.



“I encourage women in Capricornia to apply to participate in this program.

“The Women Leaders in Sport program provides opportunities for women to reach their leadership potential as coaches, officials or administrators and develop an even stronger sporting culture.”

Comprised of leadership workshops for individuals and organisations, the program is managed by Sport Australia in partnership with the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Office for Women.

Development grants worth up to $3000 for individuals, and $20,000 for organisations are offered.

Minister for Youth and Sport Richard Colbeck said the program was part of the Australian Government’s commitment to supporting more females in sport at all levels.

“This program complements a range of Federal Government initiatives to support more girls and women in sport, such as our $150 million investment to build and upgrade ­female-friendly facilities around the country,” Mr Colbeck said.

“A program like Women Leaders in Sport builds capability among women and is a fantastic avenue to attract, retain and nurture female talent.”

More details on ­eligibility and how to apply for the program are available online.

Visit:­ www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/women _leaders_in_sport.