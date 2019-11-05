Women in Voice production brings local skills the fore

UNIQUE EXPERIENCE: Amanda Hock has brought the skills she gained back home to the Capricorn Coast to be used in future productions.

UNIQUE EXPERIENCE: Amanda Hock has brought the skills she gained back home to the Capricorn Coast to be used in future productions.

WELL known Capricorn Coast singer, performer, director and producer Amanda Hock was one of the fortunate recipients invited to attend the final technical rehearsals (five days) for the iconic cabaret institution, Women in Voice at the Brisbane Powerhouse.

The opportunity allowed Amanda to further develop her skill base in performing arts, skills she plans to use in her local productions through Lock&Hock productions.

Amanda said every ‘Women in Voice’ cabaret show was a unique blend of styles and genres, combining the talents of nationally recognised Brisbane talent.

She spent five days with director Lewis Jones, producers, stage managers and the five women who make up the 2019 cast of Women in Voice.

“From a production prospective, it was a fabulous experience, I observed raw rehearsals, directors giving notes, band rehearsals, technical bump in and final touches,” Amanda said.

“It has been a beneficial experience for me. There are plenty of tricks and ideas that I can bring home to my future projects for Lock&Hock Productions.

“It is exciting that a relationship built between regional and metropolitan production companies will benefit our local arts scene in the future.

“It has given me a small peek into the inner workings of a long-running and highly successful cabaret show and has allowed me to watch the way other professional companies facilitate their final days of rehearsal.”

Amanda was able to attend after being supported by Keppel Coast Arts and their ‘Emerging Artists Development Bursary’ to assist.

Keppel Coast Arts president Leanne Smith said the bursary program was set up 18 months ago through the KCA public fund and offered bursaries of up to $500 to help emerging and established artists engage in personal development out of our region.

“The grant assists people with expenses such as accommodation and flights to enable people to attend development opportunities that are not available in our region,” Ms Smith said.

“We have already assisted with four bursaries and look forward to helping more people in our region enhance their personal development.

“We raise funds for the bursaries with our annual ‘Big Little Arts Auction’ and through private donations to support the arts in our region.”