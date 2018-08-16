Women injured in serious CQ car roll-over

Two women were involved in a car roll-over on Yaamba Rd Thursday morning where their sedan reportedly rolled multiple times after hitting truck.

UPDATE 12pm: PARAMEDICS took two women to hospital yesterday morning after a roll-over on Yaamba Rd.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said both women in their 20s were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a crash north of Rockhampton where a truck and car have rolled off Yaamba Rd.

Initial reports indicate crews were called to a truck and car crash on Terranova Drv and Yaamba Rd, Rockyview around 9.20am where two people are reportedly injured.

Crews reported a sedan "rolled multiple times" and was around 10m off the road.

A 24-year-old woman was flung from the car on impact and has a head injury.

Crews reported a 25-year-old woman also suffered a hand injury

