Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women were involved in a car roll-over on Yaamba Rd Thursday morning where their sedan reportedly rolled multiple times after hitting truck.
Two women were involved in a car roll-over on Yaamba Rd Thursday morning where their sedan reportedly rolled multiple times after hitting truck. Steph Allen
News

Women injured in serious CQ car roll-over

Shayla Bulloch
by
16th Aug 2018 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12pm: PARAMEDICS took two women to hospital yesterday morning after a roll-over on Yaamba Rd.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said both women in their 20s were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a crash north of Rockhampton where a truck and car have rolled off Yaamba Rd.

Initial reports indicate crews were called to a truck and car crash on Terranova Drv and Yaamba Rd, Rockyview around 9.20am where two people are reportedly injured.

Crews reported a sedan "rolled multiple times" and was around 10m off the road.

 

Two women were involved in a car roll-over on Yaamba Rd Thursday morning where their sedan reportedly rolled multiple times after hitting truck.
Two women were involved in a car roll-over on Yaamba Rd Thursday morning where their sedan reportedly rolled multiple times after hitting truck. Steph Allen

A 24-year-old woman was flung from the car on impact and has a head injury.

 

Two women were involved in a car roll-over on Yaamba Rd Thursday morning where their sedan reportedly rolled multiple times after hitting truck.
Two women were involved in a car roll-over on Yaamba Rd Thursday morning where their sedan reportedly rolled multiple times after hitting truck. Steph Allen

Crews reported a 25-year-old woman also suffered a hand injury

More to come.

qas rockhampton crash tmbbreakingnews tmbcrashes truck and car crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Train drivers blow the whistle on CQ motorist near misses

    premium_icon Train drivers blow the whistle on CQ motorist near misses

    News WATCH: Shocking accounts of poor driving endangering train driver's lives.

    Man threatened to slash his mother's throat over sugar

    premium_icon Man threatened to slash his mother's throat over sugar

    Crime 'Bring me some f---ing sugar now or I'll cut your f---ing throat'.

    Former Mount Morgan swimmer becomes coaching immortal

    premium_icon Former Mount Morgan swimmer becomes coaching immortal

    News Bill Sweetenham has come a long way from his humble beginnings in CQ

    Female police officer stood down after 'serious allegations'

    premium_icon Female police officer stood down after 'serious allegations'

    Crime THE 47-year-old from Central Region has been put on light duties

    • 16th Aug 2018 11:27 AM

    Local Partners