Women injured in serious CQ car roll-over
UPDATE 12pm: PARAMEDICS took two women to hospital yesterday morning after a roll-over on Yaamba Rd.
A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said both women in their 20s were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
BREAKING: PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a crash north of Rockhampton where a truck and car have rolled off Yaamba Rd.
Initial reports indicate crews were called to a truck and car crash on Terranova Drv and Yaamba Rd, Rockyview around 9.20am where two people are reportedly injured.
Crews reported a sedan "rolled multiple times" and was around 10m off the road.
A 24-year-old woman was flung from the car on impact and has a head injury.
Crews reported a 25-year-old woman also suffered a hand injury
More to come.