Two women got into a nasty fight outside Rockhampton Hospital’s emergency department.
Women involved in nasty fight outside hospital ER department

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A MUM who got into a physical fight with another woman outside Rockhampton Hospital’s emergency department has been fined.

Amelia May Tobane, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 17 to a disturbance charge.

The court was told Tobane was having a cigarette outside the hospital on January 11 when she saw a woman attending for medical treatment.

They started fighting and yelling offensive language at each other.

Families and children were in the emergency department waiting area at the time.

Hospital security staff­ ­intervened and separated the women until police arrived.

While being interviewed by police, Tobane continued to direct verbal abuse at the other woman.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale described the mother of four’s behaviour as childish.

“I’ve already noted that you’ve got a number of these types of offences,” Ms Beckinsale told Tobane.

“You just need to start behaving in a responsible way and this is not responsible.”

Ms Beckinsale fined Tobane $250, saying there needed to be parity with the penalty already imposed on the other woman involved in the incident.

