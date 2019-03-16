‘Inspirational’ female legal list raises eyebrows

WLAQ President Jamie Shine says the list of roughly 200 jurists has no application, process, criteria or awards. Picture: Mark Cranitch

THE Women Lawyers Association of Queensland has published a list of female jurists it finds most inspirational - adding themselves to the list.

Published on International Women's Day the list includes legal luminaries Chief Justice Catherine Holmes and Banking Royal Commission counsel Rowena Orr alongside WLAQ executive committee's own members.

WLAQ President Jamie Shine said the list of roughly 200 jurists had no application, process, criteria or awards.

"It's kind of a fun thing for the committee to do to anonymously recognise those women that are doing a great job by inspiring us to do a better job," she said.

Each of the 15 committee members submit an anonymous list of women who have inspired them, she said.

A few eyebrows were raised by the committee's own inclusion on the list with one lawyer dryly observing: "Self praise is no praise at all".

In response Ms Shine said perhaps the committee needed "to be clearer in the purpose behind the list itself".

"It's not to exclude people or make people feel bad. It really is just a list of the committee saying thank you for inspiring me as an individual. And that's really it," she said.

"For those people who are upset by the list that's not our intention, it's to just acknowledge the people who inspire us."

Ms Shine said committee members were worthy list mentions because of the long hours they put into WLAQ as volunteers.

Also on the list was Bar Association of Queensland president Rebecca Treston. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

"I am definitely inspired by the women on this committee. They've all got full time jobs, they all work ridiculous hours, most of them have families and then they go above and beyond to give up their (time) to help other women in the profession.

"Obviously I didn't nominate myself someone obviously did which I'm very grateful for."

Also on the list was Bar Association of Queensland president Rebecca Treston, who said it was "always nice to be recognised by the members of your profession".

"That's a positive thing so I think I would feel quite pleased to be on that list," she said.

Ms Treston no one had raised with her any issue about the list.

"So if there complaints out there, not one of them has been communicated to me," she said.