Women now allowed in all frontline roles in the UK military

British women are now allowed to serve in all combat positions, raising the question of why the Australian government doesn't trust Aussie women. Ben Birchall - PA via AP

WOMEN are now allowed to apply for all roles in the British military, including frontline infantry posts and the Royal Marines.

The defence secretary said that for the first time entry into the armed forces would be determined "by ability alone and not gender".

"Women have led the way with exemplary service in the armed forces for over 100 years, working in a variety of specialist and vital roles," Gavin Williamson added.

"So I am delighted that from today, for the first time in its history, our armed forces will be determined by ability alone and not gender.

"Opening all combat roles to women will not only make the armed forces a more modern employer but will ensure we recruit the right person for the right role."

The former head of the British Army told The Independent that military leaders had been working on how to widen opportunities for female soldiers for several years.

"It's long been the intention to do this but the question has been the best way to implement it. I hope it has a positive impact on recruitment," said Sir Peter Wall.

"It's a positive and responsible thing to be doing and it provides real opportunity for young women, but it won't necessarily be easy. It may take some time."

The general, who served as Chief of the General Staff until 2014, acknowledged that some troops feel their judgement would be affected by the presence of female comrades in battle.

"We've got to contemplate society's likely reaction if we start taking significant female casualties or female soldiers are kidnapped and abused for example," he added.

The Ministry of Defence said that all infantry roles and frontline units will be subject to the same fitness standards, regardless of gender.

The Army's new "in-service physical employment standards" were already due to come into effect next year and were informed by scientific research tailored to different roles.

When they were revealed in September, a spokesperson said the updated standards were "objective, measurable, role-related and gender-free to ensure Army personnel have the physical capability to meet the necessary force preparation and operational requirements".

Mr Williamson's announcement was hailed as a "historic day" for the armed forces, which has drawn criticism with increasingly inclusive campaigns aiming to attract recruits from different genders, sexualities, ethnicities and faiths.

Speaking during a land power demonstration on Salisbury Plain, involving some of the first women to join the Royal Armoured Corps, the defence secretary gave details of the recruitment process.

He said that as of Thursday, women already serving in the Army will be able to transfer into infantry roles and new recruits will be able to apply in December, with basic training starting in April 2019.

Royal Marines selection will start before the end of this year and the first female applicants will be on training courses in Lympstone early next year.

Women were unable to serve in ground close combat roles until the ban was lifted by David Cameron in 2016.

The Royal Armoured Corps was the first ground close combat branch to open its doors to female soldiers and officers, followed by the RAF Regiment in September 2017.

Since November 2016 the Army has around 35 women either serving or being trained to join the unit, with a number of personnel already being deployed to Estonia and Oman.

The Ministry of Defence said it does not expect "large numbers" of women to apply for close combat roles but added: "The changes are aimed at creating opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds and making the most of their talents. By making all branches and trades of the military open to everyone, regardless of their gender, the armed forces are building on their reputation of being a leading equal opportunities employer."