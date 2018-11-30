Women of William St: Girls are ruling Rocky's business scene

Natalie Kirkman, Meg Perry, Jessica Hansen, Kate Benedict and Michelle Jennings are the women of William St Rockhampton

Jann Houley

AS Beyonce says, girls rule the world. And in Rockhampton, they do in William St.

Kate Benedict is the latest female business owner to join the street precinct between Kent St and Kent Ln.

It's not a surprise to have women in business - statistics show over the past 20 years the number of women in Australia who operate their own business has grown by 46 per cent.

This echoes in our Beef Capital. In the small block, there are now six businesses all owned by women.

At the end of Kent St lies Dingles Cafe Bar. As you go up the street towards the highway, there is Wink for Hair, Jessica Hansen Photography, Katie B and towards the end there is Envy Beauty Therapy and Pivot Health and Fitness.

Australian Government statistics show women make up a third (34 per cent or 668, 670 ) of all Australian business operators.

More than two in five women business operators are aged between 40-54 years of age.

Women account for 47 per cent of all employed persons in Australia. And 25 per cent of these women are working full-time while 21.9 per cent of women are part-time.

Women make up 36.7 per cent of all full-time employees and 69 per cent of all part-time employees.

Women are in business all over Rockhampton from the corporate sector to health, beauty, and fashion.

Females are also filtered through our leadership roles.

Along with Mayor, Margaret Strelow, three out of seven Rocky councillors are female.

In politics, women are represented by Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and State Member for Keppel Brittany.