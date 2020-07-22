Menu
‘Women only’ job ad for Sydney Trains sparks PR storm

by Carla Hildebrandt
22nd Jul 2020 10:12 AM
Sydney Trains bosses have attempted to derail a brewing sexism storm over a new advert which only calls for women to apply for new trainee driver positions, citing it as just a case of "unfortunate wording".

 

The ad published on the Transport of NSW website called for "safety-minded women" to join the trainee program, which has a starting salary of $1469 a week plus super. It said under the apply now button: "This recruitment is open to women only."

A sentence below the ad explained "the Trainee Train Driver recruitment program would be open to all applicants in the coming weeks, however, this is a specialised stream targeting women to join the Sydney Trains Workforce".

Transport for NSW acting chief executive Suzanne Holden told 2GB's Ben Fordham the wording of the ad was being changed.

 

Train commuters Margo Jansen and Nivage Gibson. Picture Rohan Kelly
"I do think the wording is probably a little unfortunate," Ms Holden said.

Ms Holden told The Daily Telegraph the campaign was addressing decades of gender inequality.

Commuter Margot Jansen, 24, said women should be given equal opportunities, but not if it was prejudice.

"The ad could have said, 'women are encouraged to apply'," she said. "They worded it wrong initially."

 

Originally published as 'Women only' job ad for Sydney Trains sparks PR storm

employment pr storm sexist sydney trains

