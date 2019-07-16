Women raped, filmed in four-year crime spree

FILE PHOTO: A 50-year-old Sunshine Coast man will appear in court today over the alleged secret filming and sexual assaults of at least five women across the Sunshine Coast.

A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested and charged over alleged secret recordings and sexual assaults of multiple women on the Sunshine Coast.

Police will allege between 2015 and 2019 at Eudlo and Bli Bli addresses, the alleged offender hid cameras in bathrooms and recorded the female victims.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man's arrest by Nambour detectives yesterday represented a "particularly disturbing trend".

Initial investigations indicate the offences were committed against five separate women, with investigations into other potential complainants still ongoing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the offender was also alleged to have filmed himself raping a 23-year-old woman at Mountain Creek while she was asleep.

The woman was not able to provide consent and police identified and made contact with her from the seized recordings.

The 50-year-old man has been charged with three counts of rape, six counts of sexual assault, 15 counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy, possess dangerous drug and possess drug utensil.

"These charges are a warning to other potential offenders to deter this behaviour toward victims," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

The man will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.