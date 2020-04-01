Women run from man armed with plank of wood
TWO women ran from a man armed with a plank of wood at a Rockhampton shopping complex last night.
Police were called to the Glenmore Shopping Village shortly after 9.10pm.
A police spokeswoman said the females were approached by the man in the Red Rooster carpark.
She said the man, armed with a plank of wood, yelled at the women and they ran away from him.
The man was not at the scene when officers arrived and patrols got underway to locate him.
A short time later police found and spoke to an 18-year-old male of interest on Farm Street.
He is assisting police with their enquiries.